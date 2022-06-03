Seven Indy Parks pools set to open Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — It's swimming season in Indy.

Indy Parks announced the following pools will open on June 4:

Bethel Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Family Center

Garfield Park

Perry Park

Thatcher Park

Christian Park (Willard Pool)

Pools typically open on Memorial Day weekend, but it was delayed a week.

Crews have been working to get them ready for the big day, but staffing shortages are the primary reason more aren't opening.

Pools open at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They'll re-open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. all summer.

Thatcher pool is the only one that will close on Sundays.

"The pool is going to be fun. I get to swim underwater and I get to get the toys," Adelina Shambaugh, a 7-year-old looking forward to swimming said.

Shambaugh loves to swim and enjoys Garfield Park with her grandparents, Shea and Melissa Ellis.

"It's a great thing for the neighborhood, a really nice thing," Ellis said. "You can see all the people out moving out again. It gives people somewhere to go."

They're not the only ones excited to get their feet wet.

"We are trying go swimming because we been locked in the house for two years with COVID, so we trying to get the pools open trying to see if we can swim somewhere, but it's not open today," 12-year-old Javion Johnson said.

Johnson and his family came to Douglas Park on June 3, hoping to hop in. The grand opening can't come fast enough for them.

"I'm gonna jump right in," Johnson said.

Life guards are desperately needed at all pools.

The city says out of 224 positions only 81 have been hired.

Because of that, and other understaffed positions, eight pools remain closed.

The city said it hopes to get them up and running this summer.

"Hopefully they get them soon. They need them," Ellis said.

Indy Parks says it's still reviewing applications and doing whatever it takes to fill remaining positions.

For more information on what jobs are available and how to apply visit Indy Parks summer jobs.

Admission is free this summer for Marion County residents. To get a pool pass, you must show proof of residency such as a utility bill, rent or mortgage statement, school enrollment materials or driver's license.

You can get them at any open pool, some family centers and the customer service center.

The out of county resident fee will vary per pool, but the cost will range from $2-5.