IndyCar lovers tie the knot outside IMS before GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY — The month of May in Indianapolis is a special time for Hoosiers, but for one Bargersville couple, it just got a little more memorable.

“We both love racing. I’m just a huge fan and she comes from a racing family, so this was just perfect,” Rob Nichols said Saturday afternoon.

In front of Gate One at IMS, he got married to his fiancé, Julie St. Clair.

Friends and family took over the sidewalk to watch the two get hitched with Rob's dad officiating the quick ceremony.

“We just love being at the track and have a lot of fun, and we have a lot of people out here today who normally wouldn’t go to a race and probably won’t go to a race again,” Julie said with a laugh.

WRTV Reporter Nikki DeMentri

These IndyCar lovers were decked head to toe in racing gear. The couple also got a custom-made milk bottle, which Rob drank after the wedding. Rob’s ring has a brick design on it.

“Well, I could’ve gotten a wedding dress cheaper. They don’t make white suits, so I had to get it all custom made,” Julie said.

Both racing suits were customized with friends’ businesses as “sponsor.”

“The Porthole Bar and Grill on both of our hearts is where we met and where I proposed,” Rob said.

As for the reception, many of Saturday’s wedding guests ventured inside for the race. But before Julie and Rob joined, they had a chance to drive around a nearby parking lot in pace car No. 23. Next stop for the now Mr. and Mrs. Nichols is the Indy 500.

