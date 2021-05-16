GMR Grand Prix gives fans a chance to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY — Thousands of race fans came out for the GMR Grand Prix Saturday. While some things felt the same at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, other aspects of race day were different.

Pandemic necessities like masks, social distancing and hand washing were all required. Temperature checks of fans were not taken, but COVID-19 vaccines were available to race fans.

David Hurst got his after he walked in Gate 1. Saturday was his first Grand Prix.

“It was actually my dad who kind of wanted me to get it, so I thought it would be a good time to do it with him here,” Hurst said.

Another health measure taken was every concession stand and merchandise shop went cashless.

Doug Cook, a lifelong IndyCar fan, said he is ready for fans to return to the stands.

“It’s long overdue. I mean these guys don’t like racing in empty arenas or stadiums or tracks anywhere, so this should’ve been done a long time ago, but at least it’s getting back close to where it used to be,” he said.

