Speedway to raise water service rates by $14.30 in first increase in over a decade

SPEEDWAY — Speedway residents' will soon see an increase in their water and wastewater rates for the first time since 2011.

Those who use 4,000 gallons or less monthly will pay an extra $14.30 monthly starting June 1, with the first bill due in August, according to a news release from the Town.

The Speedway Town Council approved the rate increase Monday after the Town started developing plans in 2019 to reinvest funds in water-related infrastructure.

“The Town of Speedway is poised to make historic investments in our water and wastewater infrastructure, which reflects our commitment to providing safe drinking water and effective wastewater treatment processes to the thousands of people who live and own businesses in our community,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz.

The Town previously said it had consulted Indianapolis-based Wessler Engineering and determined there was a "significant need" to invest in capital improvement projects so the town's water services remain safe.

According to the Town, the community's wastewater and water plants were built in 1954 and 1965 respectively, with both sill operating with their original equipment.

The Town says the rate hike will support new boilers, pumps and meters; improvements to electrical and safety measures at the lift statin; a new life station at Chapel Hill; and an upgrade to the plant's life system.

The proposed rate increase was first introduced to the Town Council in January and heard public input in February.

“Clean and safe water is essential for our very survival, and it is incumbent upon us to protect our water supply sources. We are grateful to the citizens who have provided important feedback to us throughout this entire process and look forward to the many improvements ahead," said Kleinhenz.