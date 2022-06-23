Watch Now
The Faith Hope and Love Community Partners with DoorDash to bring free groceries to Indianapolis residents

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:56:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Faith Hope and Love Community is partnering with DoorDash’s Project DASH to bring free food and groceries to those in need in Indianapolis.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday that marked the start of the new plan, opening access to the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center.

“Inflation is growing and people are struggling to keep up. Putting healthy food on the table is getting tougher. This is an important time for FHL to serve Indy because no one should have to go hungry," Darrin Gray, a community advocate, said in a press release.

The FHL Community is a non-profit based out of central Indiana whose mission is to help eradicate food insecurity, end hunger and leverage the power of food to build healthy communities.

FHL manages the first step of the partnership process, which is creating “Missional Neighborhood Hubs," according to the release.

These are the DoorDash pickup locations that supply the food for the program. From there, DoorDash distributes the grocery boxes to families in need.

Project DASH launched in 2018, first based out of San Francisco. Since then, they have expanded to several states, including New York, Ohio and Texas. The program opens access to families without the means of getting to food banks, which has shown success, especially within the senior community. It also gives families access with convenience and dignity.

Since their launch there has been an estimated 35 million meals delivered through Project DASH and 2 million deliveries of meals, groceries, household goods and school supplies, according to DoorDash.

The current goal FHL has for the program in Indianapolis is to make deliveries of up to 1,000 grocery boxes a week by the end of 2022, starting with their partnership in the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood.

