VASA Fitness to open new location in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — VASA Fitness has announced the construction of their newest building in Indy, which is on track to open in late summer or early fall.

The Colorado-based gym has two locations in Indiana already. One is in Indianapolis at 5325 Thompson Road and the second location is at 3825 South Street in Lafayette.

This newest building will be the third location in the state. The new location will replace the Marsh that was once in Eagle Creek.

The gym will be 61,000 square feet and will include a pool.

VASA offers its members full-service clubs with memberships starting at $9.99. The fitness center includes exercise machines, free weights, and a variety of fitness classes.

Visit its website for more information on VASA's newest building and its memberships.