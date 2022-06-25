Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

VASA Fitness to open new location in Indy

VASA.png
Photo Provided / VASA Fitness
A rendering of the VASA fitness gym coming late summer or early fall in Indianapolis.
VASA.png
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 17:13:20-04

INDIANAPOLIS — VASA Fitness has announced the construction of their newest building in Indy, which is on track to open in late summer or early fall.

The Colorado-based gym has two locations in Indiana already. One is in Indianapolis at 5325 Thompson Road and the second location is at 3825 South Street in Lafayette.

This newest building will be the third location in the state. The new location will replace the Marsh that was once in Eagle Creek.

The gym will be 61,000 square feet and will include a pool.

VASA offers its members full-service clubs with memberships starting at $9.99. The fitness center includes exercise machines, free weights, and a variety of fitness classes.

Visit its website for more information on VASA's newest building and its memberships.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE