2 shot near IPS school on Indy's west side

Posted at 2:44 PM, Feb 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the west side of the city has left two people injured.

According to police, officers were called to 727 Somerset Avenue for a person shot. There they located two people with gunshot wounds.

The two people were listed in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred near IPS School 67, leading the school to shelter in place.

This is a developing story.

