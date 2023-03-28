Crews break ground on 16 Tech bridge on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning crews broke ground on a first-of-its-kind bridge on the near west side of Indianapolis.

When finished, the bridge will span Fall Creek at W. 10th Street and Riley Hospital Drive.

The bridge will connect 16 Tech Innovation District to the research and medical corridor in downtown Indy.

“A community effort and vision, the 16 Tech bridge is not only an iconic piece of architecture for the city of Indianapolis, but a representation of shared values around inclusivity and accessibility,” said Krueger, President & CEO, 16 Tech Community Corporation. “In addition to its physically connectivity the bridge connects talent – neighbors, entrepreneurs, researchers, students – to the resources and programs in the 16 Tech Innovation District that will help them scale and grow companies.”

The bridge will prioritize pedestrians and cyclists by creating protected pathways separated from vehicle traffic. More than half of the bridge’s square footage will be dedicated to travel other than vehicles.

“The 16 Tech bridge not only provides a link to a thriving innovation district, but it also provides a connection to a more bike-and-pedestrian-friendly Indianapolis infrastructure system,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The City is proud to have supported 16 Tech with $55 million in infrastructure investments since 2016, and this first-of-its-kind bridge represents a continuation of our mutual commitment to cutting-edge place that contributes to a prosperous City.”

The 16-tech bridge is scheduled to open next summer.