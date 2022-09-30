Westbound traffic on I-70 to shift onto flyover bridge amid ongoing North Split project

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting in October, westbound traffic on Interstate 70 at the site of the North Split project will be shifted across the median to the new flyover bridge.

The shift will also switch sides for the exit moments approaching the North Splits and shiels will be placed on the pavement to help drivers navigate the changes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The transition is expected to be complete by Monday.

Here are some of the changes to expect, INDOT says:



Drivers who need to exit at Michigan Street will need to use the right lane.

Drivers who need to continue on I-70 westbound to I-60 northbound or exit at Meridian or Pennsylvania streets will need to use the left two lanes.

Drivers won't have access to I-70 westbound from North Rural Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The traffic shift will stay in place until work on the project is complete.

In the meantime, access to Downtown Indianapolis can be achieved via the following routes, according to INDOT:

