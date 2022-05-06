Where to expect detours during Saturday's 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — With the annual OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon taking place on Saturday, Hoosiers can expect detours throughout downtown and the west side of the city.

The "mini" will begin at 7 a.m. near the intersection of West Street and Washington Street.

Runners will head west of Washington Street before turning right onto White River Parkway Drive.

From there, runners will turn west onto Michigan Street before turning north on Holt Road.

Next runners will turn back west onto 10th street before reaching Main Street in Speedway. From there runners will head over to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and make their lap around the famed oval.

Runners then head south back to 10th Street before returning to White River Parkway Drive and then finishing their journey by heading east of New York Street.

Anyone anticipating the need to travel from 4 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday in these areas should expect delays.

For IndyGo passengers, significant detours are to be expected throughout the morning and afternoon.

IndyGo is asking passengers to plan ahead as routes 3, 8, 10, 18, 24, 25, 28 and the red line will all experience detours.

The following stops will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.

• Capitol Avenue. from New York St. to Maryland St.

• Maryland St. from West St. to Capitol Ave.

• Washington St. from Harding St. to West St.

• Michigan St. from White River Parkway Dr. to Holt Rd.

• 10th St. from White River Parkway to Main St.

• White River Pkwy Dr. from New York St. to 16th St.

• West from South St. to Vermont St.

• 16th St. from Tibbs Ave. to Lynhurst St.

Riders can get real-time updates by following IndyGo on Twitter at @IndyGoAlerts.