INDOT launches study exploring the future of urban interstates

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT has launched a new study, focusing on the future of urban interstates in Central Indiana.
ProPEL Indy is an opportunity for residents and businesses in the Indianapolis area to get a glimpse of the future of the major interstates in the Circle City, and will study strategies to enhance I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop. According to INDOT, the study will examine in-depth the region’s overall mobility, equity, economic opportunity, and quality of life.
A two-year study, starting today, will include conversations, gathering feedback and ideas from across Central Indiana in order to gain a better understanding of the community's needs and expectations for improving the urban interstate system. This will also include collecting data on traffic and safety, land use, economic activity, environmental impacts, equity, workforce, as well as other factors.
“ProPEL Indy is all about the art of the possible as it relates to the future of Indy’s urban interstates,” said Mike Smith, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. “We want to listen to as many people as we can over the life of the study, so we develop solutions for the future that make our community a better place to live, work, and play.”
In addition to an online survey, residents and businesses can take advantage of opportunities to meet with the ProPEL Indy team over the next two weeks.
- Tuesday, May 30
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Monument Circle
Downtown Indianapolis
- Wednesday, May 31
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Indianapolis City Market
222 E. Market Street
- Wednesday, May 31
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Chin Community of Indiana
2524 E. Stop 11 Road
- Thursday, June 1
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Statehouse Market
Robert D. Orr Plaza
- Thursday, June 1
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
John Boner Neighborhood Center
2236 E. 10th Street
- Monday, June 5
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
International Marketplace
Global Village
4233 Lafayette Road
- Tuesday, June 6
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA
5315 Lafayette Road
To learn more, visit ProPELIndy.com.