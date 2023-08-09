Indy-based renovation show 'Good Bones' ending after 8 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular Indianapolis-based home renovation show 'Good Bones' is ending its run on HGTV after eight seasons.

The show's star, Mina Starsiak Hawk made the official announcement Tuesday on her podcast, "Mina AF". Hawk says the upcoming season will be the last.

On the show Mina and her mom, co-host, Karen E Laine, along with their team renovate homes in Indy.

The show, which premiered in 2014, is scheduled to have its final season premiere on HGTV August 15.

On the podcast Hawk calls it “ the end of an era," and says it was hard to say goodbye to people she had spent the last 10 years working with.

She also talked about downsizing her company, Two Chicks and Hammer, because she doesn’t need 12 people anymore and what she has coming up next.