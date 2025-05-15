Indy Community Pantry steps up to the plate to feed hungry Hoosier kids

INDIANAPOLIS — A local grassroots organization is stepping in to fill the gap by filling the stomachs of hungry Hoosier kids. The move comes after the state announced it would not be participating in a federal summer EBT program that helped nearly 600,000 kids last year.

Last week, WRTV reported Indiana would not be joining the SUN Bucks program this year.

The federal program from the USDA provided families who qualify for free or reduced lunch with an extra $120 for summer meals.

In response, DeAndrea Rayner, founder of the Indy Community Pantry, launched a new program.

“I wanted to step in like 1969 when the Black Panthers started the free breakfast program; they didn't have assistance from the government,” Rayner told WRTV. “It was just the community to help. So, I want to be that deacon in the community to help kids eat during the summer.”

Indy Community Pantry has several fridges in the city. The summer meal program will happen at Christ Missionary Baptist Church at 1001 Eugene Street, where one of Indy Community Pantry’s free fridges is already located.

“We just felt led by God to say, 'Hey, let’s partner so we can serve breakfast here, daily, Monday through Friday, and also lunch here,' Breakfast will be available from 7 to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” explained the church’s senior pastor, Raymond Gaffney.

The goal is to help families like Kelley Anderson, a single mother of five boys who used the SUN Bucks Program last year to help get by.

"It really helped with the food bill," said Anderson. "Food prices are so expensive; I find myself going to the grocery store two or three times a week and spending well over what my budget allows."

For those unable to make it to the church for the daily meal programs, Rayner said they will have a solution. "If they can't make it, we will also deliver as well," she stated.

The lunch program will begin at the church starting on May 27.

Breakfast and lunch will start happening mid-June and go through the end of July.

Rayner said they still need volunteers to serve and deliver meals. They are working to partner with organizations like Second Helpings, however, they are also accepting donations of money and food.

Right now, the organization also has several community fridges, where anyone can go and get food for free.

They are working to launch another on IU Indianapolis' campus.

