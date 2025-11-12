Indy DPW: Henry Street Bridge excavation complete

INDIANAPOLIS — Stantec, the archaeological consultant for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW), has completed its archaeological excavation of the Henry Street right of way. In a press release sent by Indy DPW on Wednesday, it said that around 100 Stantec professionals have cleared the contents of 1,709 grave shafts, the majority of which contained human remains. The project began in October 2024.

“Stantec professionals worked tirelessly for nearly a year, excavating the 1.5-acre site by hand through both freezing temperatures and sweltering heat,” Todd Wilson, Indy DPW Director, said in the release. “They encountered far more grave shafts than we anticipated, and we are thankful for their commitment to excavating the site carefully and respectfully.”

Indy DPW said Stantec photographed and documented the remains as they were excavated, as well as the grave markers and other artifacts found in or near the grave shafts.

The human remains are now at Dr. Jeremy Wilson's lab at Indiana University-Indianapolis for analysis. Profiles will be created for the excavated individuals, which will include important information such as the approximate age of death, sex, stature, biogeographic ancestry and physical conditions occurring before death.

Stantec will continue to research and document material culture, Indy DPW said.

"The analysis of the artifacts coupled with archaeological, genealogical, and osteological data, will bring us closer to identifying and honoring those buried at Greenlawn before their reinterment,” stated Ryan Peterson, an archaeologist on the Stantec team, in the release.

Human remains and all burial objects will be stored in a safe and secure facility once all inventory and analysis are complete. According to DPW, all artifacts will be reburied with the individual with whom it was found.

Indy DPW will continue to share findings when information becomes available. This information, as well as construction updates on the Henry Street Bridge, can be found here.