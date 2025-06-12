Indy FOP releases statement after anti-ICE protest

INDIANAPOLIS — As Pacers fans were heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, anti-ICE demonstrators gathered across the street, calling for an end to ICE raids in Indianapolis and beyond.

The peaceful demonstration began at 7 p.m. just before the 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

Rick Snyder, President of the Indy Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement on Thursday, citing Wednesday night's demonstration proved it could be accomplished safely and without violence.

FULL STATEMENT:

“As Constitutional Law Enforcement Officers, we will always protect the Rights of Americans to peaceably assemble and petition their Government for redress of grievances.



Last night showed it can be done safely and without violence.



While on the national stage, during one of the largest viewed sporting events around the world, our professional police officers of Indianapolis continued to stand the line for individual and collective rights and safety.



We applaud our officers, leaders of the IMPD, and the residents of Indianapolis for showing how it can (and should) be done.



We pray other major cities across America will stand with us and also show that vandalism, violence, and attacks on police officers is not tolerated in a civil society.



Back the Pacers, Back the IMPD, Back the Blue.” Rick Snyder, Indy FOP

The anti-ICE protest in Indianapolis is one of many nationwide, including the ongoing protests in Los Angeles that have taken place since Friday.

