Indy Keeps Creating Initiative expands, brings artwork to local neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Artwork created by local artists is now displayed inside the window frames of a building at the corner of East 10th and Tuxedo streets.

"When I first drove by I was like, 'Oh my gosh, is that my piece up there?'" Sameena Rao said.

It's all part of the Indy Keep Creating Initiative, an effort that started in 2021 when the entire NCAA tournament was held in Indianapolis.

"We want to support our artists and creatives as they are coming out of the pandemic help them restart their creative practice and reconnect with the community," said Julie Goodman, president & CEO of The Indy Arts Council.

Goodman says the effort was so impactful, the City-County Council approved an allocation of $500,000 dollars from the American Rescue Plan for another round of engagement.

"We have been able to engage 265 artists through the Indy Keeps Creating series to date, which has been so meaningful," Goodman said.

In total, more than 75 storefronts and counting around the city are filled with artwork. The second round is focused on neighborhoods outside of downtown.

In addition to East 10th Street, work is also displayed on West Morris Street, East Washington Street, Guilford Avenue, and Broad Ripple Avenue.

Rao says the initiative is not only important for artists, who need income; it also helps beautify the community and expose even more Hoosiers to art.

"I think it's super important to not just support art but to support our community and areas where people may not be exposed to art as much. It's great in so many ways," Rao said.

The artwork along East 10th Street will be up until at least April.

"Indy Keeps Creating" also provided grants to community organizations supporting art, funded a public music performance series, and most recently an artist fellowship program that will help local artists take the next step in their careers.