Indy's newest sports bar opens near Georgia Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s newest sports bar is looking to give locals an unparalleled sports-watching experience.

“Tom's Watch Bar is a high-energy, activation-rich sports bar that tries to recreate the stadium energy in the four walls of the restaurant,” explained Tom’s Watch Bar Operations Manager Jason Cooney.

WRTV

On Monday, Tom’s Watch Bar opened on Illinois Street just steps away from Georgia Street. The restaurant features over 130 TVs that give customers a view of the game from every seat in the downtown eatery.

Tom’s has numerous locations across the country. Cooney says bringing the franchise to Indy was an easy choice.

“We look for sports-loving towns where the fans come out to celebrate their teams. Sports persist, right? Sports overpower everything. It doesn't matter what's going on in the rest of the world. Sports give people a chance to escape and just celebrate and have fun,” Cooney explained.

WRTV

Downtown Indy Inc. actively encourages people to visit downtown Indianapolis. They say Tom’s is a great addition to Georgia Street which is looking to evolve in the future.

“Being able to have an entertainment destination in that entertainment district that leans into that, I think is just a great value add for the area,” explained Downtown Indy President and CEO Taylor Schaffer.

WRTV

Schaffer said the further development of the Wholesale District area is making Indy a better place.

“You have the redevelopment of Circle Center on that middle block, as well as the investments that the city of Indianapolis has committed for the actual street infrastructure to further enhance its connectivity,” Schaffer said. “I think that there's something really exciting about external investors, external stakeholders, seeing that vision, investing in it, and continuing to sort of elevate that experience.”

More information about Tom’s Watch Bar can be found on their website.

