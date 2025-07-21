Is Indianapolis a city with a bright future? LinkedIn research says yes

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction cranes in the downtown Indianapolis sky are signs the city's best days could be ahead. One of the largest professional websites in the world has validated that opinion through its research.

LinkedIn recently released its ranked list of the 25 Cities on the Rise for 2025. Indianapolis came in 14th place thanks to factors such as new construction, tourism, and the city's pharmaceutical industry.

"It's nice to see that people are recognizing everything that's taking shape here," said Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development director Megan Vukusich. "Our team has been hard at work on these projects for such a long time. It is extremely rewarding."

The most-notable construction projects rising over Indianapolis are the 38-story Signia Hotel, which is on track to open in a year, and the Elanco headquarters on the west bank of the White River, which will welcome its first employees in October.

"I think we're going to continue to see results of the effort that's been put in place with the downtown resiliency strategy," Vukusich said. "I would expect more happening in the built environment, vibrant public spaces, modernized infrastructure."

Indianapolis residents who talked with WRTV also believe the city is heading in the right direction.

"I'm going to live here for the next five to ten years, for sure," said Drew Maurer, who moved to Indianapolis from Evansville six weeks ago. "There's pockets of places like Fountain Square where you can walk around and spend the day here if you want to. There's a spot here for everybody."

"I remember what Indianapolis looked like prior to the development," said Catherine Bowie, who has lived in Indianapolis for nearly 50 years. "I love coming down here. If you've never been to Indianapolis, you can come here and find anything you want."

LinkedIn's study ranked Grand Rapids, Michigan as the ultimate city on the rise. Boise, Idaho and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania rounded out the podium.

Indianapolis was not the only city in the state recognized by LinkedIn. Fort Wayne ended up 24th on the list.