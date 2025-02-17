'It looks very disorganized': USPS customers frustrated after video of Indianapolis Facility surfaces

INDIANAPOLIS -- While Presidents Day means no mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service, many customers say they haven't been receiving some of their mail for weeks.

Over the past few weeks, WRTV has reported on delays at the USPS Indianapolis distribution center.

A recently surfaced video from inside the facility has sparked frustration amongst customers, who say their packages are somewhere in the facility.

USPS customers frustrated after video of Indianapolis Facility surfaces

"To me, it looks very disorganized and concerning," said Fishers resident Chad Haselby, whose package has been stuck for three weeks.

The issue extends beyond Indiana.

Detroit, Michigan resident Bertha Westbrook has been waiting since Jan. 7 for samples of her daughter's engagement ring.

Her package has been rerouted across the country but keeps getting stuck in Indianapolis.

"Why do we even have informed delivery?" Westbrook asked.

"All I'm seeing at this point is that they are not going to deliver my package," she added

Customers say getting help from USPS has been frustrating.

"No one will respond," Haselby said.

"You try to go through the proper channels, and all you get is an automated response saying they are keeping an eye on things."

The growing frustration has caught the attention of lawmakers.

Last week, Indiana politicians sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding answers about the delays.

WATCH | Indiana Rep. Jefferson Shreeve's letter to the Postmaster General comes as many Hoosiers share stories of missing packages.

Mail delays continue, USPS blames 'severe weather impacts'

Haselby hopes the pressure leads to real solutions.

"I hope they genuinely hear us, and I hope they continue to push for change," he pleaded.