"It was sealed when I got it" a letter arriving 73 years later brings back old memories for a Knightstown woman

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — “I didn't remember that they had zip codes back then but they did,” Carol Renfro of Knightstown said.

A letter lost in time, arriving 73 years late.

Renfro said she was 7 and her brother Denney was 10.

They were visiting their aunt and uncle in Ohio when her brother decided to write home to their mom.

The letter never made it to Farmland in 1949 but it did in 20222.

She says she thinks her brother is trying to give her a shot at stardom.

“It was sealed when I got it. look at that 73-year-old,” Renfro said.

A letter from her brother, sent home to mom in June of 1949.

“I would love to have teased him, but it was 10 years old,” Renfro laughed.

The letter filled with misspellings, run on sentences and lacking punctuation.

“Mom was an English teacher and I know she would have gotten that kick out of it,” said Renfro.

Renfro’s brother Denney died in 2000, she said she thinks he’s trying to reach out to her now.

“He probably said you got a chance to be a celebrity don't screw it up,” Renfro said.

Renfro said even though the letter was meant for their mother 73 years ago, it made her day and is now making her a celebrity.

“It really made my day that day it was just fun yeah I kind of like talking from above or something you know,” Renfro said.

Renfro is planning on mailing the letter to her brother’s son so he can have the keepsake from his dad.