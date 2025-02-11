Ivy Tech to eliminate its Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging in March

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech will be eliminating its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Belonging beginning March 12, the college announced this week.
This comes weeks after Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order to replace diversity, equality and innovation (DEI) initiatives in government agencies with merit, excellence and innovation (MEI).
Ivy Tech’s President, Sue Ellspermann, notified students of the change through an emailed statement. She says the college is primarily funded by the Indiana General Assembly and through federal grants and financial aid.
State lawmakers are also moving forward with a bill that would put guidelines on diversity and inclusion efforts in public schools and state government.
Ellspermann says although the laws are not finalized yet, they are acting now to protect their federal and state funding.
“Ivy Tech must fully align with all federal and state laws and with the Governor, General Assembly, and federal government,” Ellspermann said.
Ellspermann says affected team members will be eligible to apply for open positions at Ivy Tech and will be given support including career coaching and resume building.
She says campus leaders, such as student life and student affairs representatives, will help students with any questions they might have.
“Because the College is committed to open access and meeting you where you are, I am confident that our team will continue to provide you with a welcoming environment,” Ellspermann said. “Treating others with respect and understanding is engrained in the College’s core values of empathy, integrity, and accountability.”
The full statement sent to students is as follows:
You have likely heard media coverage regarding the topic of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Several presidential executive orders have been signed to defund DEI initiatives. In addition, proposed legislation in Indiana would enact prohibitions for state educational institutions like Ivy Tech Community College regarding DEI.
The College is primarily funded by the Indiana General Assembly and through federal grants and financial aid provided to you. As such, Ivy Tech must fully align with all federal and state laws and with the Governor, General Assembly, and federal government.
It is with this backdrop that I announce the sunsetting of Ivy Tech’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Belonging (DEB) effective March 12, 2025. While state laws and federal actions are not yet finalized, the College is acting now to protect our federal and state funding so we can ensure uninterrupted services and provide ample time for adjustment in our operations.
Because the College is committed to open access and meeting you where you are, I am confident that our team will continue to provide you with a welcoming environment, high quality education and training, strong student support and services and co-curricular opportunities that support transfer and career success.
The College is working with our affected team members; they will be encouraged to apply for open positions in the College and will be given outplacement services support including career coaching and resume building.
Over the next 30 days, your campus leaders will provide updates to ensure you stay informed on changes specific to your campus. The College is committed to helping all navigate during this transition, so please reach out to your student life and student affairs representatives on your campus or other campus leadership with specific questions you might have.
Treating others with respect and understanding is engrained in the College’s core values of empathy, integrity, and accountability. These same core values will help us move forward together as we help each other through this transition successfully.
Since our founding in 1963 and core to our mission, Ivy Tech has served all Hoosiers. As Indiana’s most affordable, open-access institution, we have been Hoosiers’ lifeline to quality postsecondary education. That will continue through the goals we have established in our Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life, which supports opportunity and success for all Hoosiers who would benefit from education and upskilling through our world-class programs, courses, and certifications. Be assured; we will stay the course.
Thank you for allowing us to serve you.