Ivy Tech to eliminate its Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging in March

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech will be eliminating its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Belonging beginning March 12, the college announced this week.

This comes weeks after Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order to replace diversity, equality and innovation (DEI) initiatives in government agencies with merit, excellence and innovation (MEI).

Ivy Tech’s President, Sue Ellspermann, notified students of the change through an emailed statement. She says the college is primarily funded by the Indiana General Assembly and through federal grants and financial aid.

State lawmakers are also moving forward with a bill that would put guidelines on diversity and inclusion efforts in public schools and state government.

Ellspermann says although the laws are not finalized yet, they are acting now to protect their federal and state funding.

“Ivy Tech must fully align with all federal and state laws and with the Governor, General Assembly, and federal government,” Ellspermann said.

Ellspermann says affected team members will be eligible to apply for open positions at Ivy Tech and will be given support including career coaching and resume building.

She says campus leaders, such as student life and student affairs representatives, will help students with any questions they might have.

“Because the College is committed to open access and meeting you where you are, I am confident that our team will continue to provide you with a welcoming environment,” Ellspermann said. “Treating others with respect and understanding is engrained in the College’s core values of empathy, integrity, and accountability.”

