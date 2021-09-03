A look inside Camp Atterbury where Afghan evacuees are staying

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Indiana National Guard has released new visuals from inside Camp Atterbury showing the facilities where evacuees from Afghanistan are staying.

The first group of people coming to the camp in Johnson County arrived Thursday evening.

It's not yet clear exactly how many people are coming to the camp or when, but Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana National Guard Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles provided some details on how the camp will look like on the inside. And new photos and a video from the guard show a look inside.

Photo Provided/DVIDS/Sgt. Joshua Syberg/Operation Allies Welcome - Opera FILE -- The Secretary of Defense approved Camp Atterbury in Indiana as a site to temporarily house Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome Aug. 31, 2021.

Before and once they arrive at Camp Atterbury, everyone will be medically screened and tested for COVID-19, Lyles said. The screening, expected to take about 14 days, will help determine the medical status of evacuees, give them all needed vaccinations for visa holders and offered mental health resources. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered at the camp.

Photo Provided/Sgt. Tackora Farrington/Indiana National Guard Headquarters COVID-19 testing equipment at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Once evacuees arrive at Camp Atterbury and are processed, personnel at the site will determine where to house them, Lyles said.

Photo Provided/Sgt. Tackora Farrington/Indiana National Guard Headquarters Reception building at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

All lodging facilities have heating, air conditioning and plumbing, Lyles said. Families or people arriving with others will likely stay together in a dorm-style unit. Those arriving alone will stay in open bay barracks for both males and females.

Photo Provided/Sgt. Tackora Farrington/Indiana National Guard Headquarters Bunk beds in barracks at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.