A look inside Camp Atterbury where Afghan evacuees are staying

It's not yet clear exactly how many people are coming to the camp or when, but Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana National Guard Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles provided some details on how the camp will look like on the inside. And new photos and a video from the guard show a look inside.
Before and once they arrive at Camp Atterbury, everyone will be medically screened and tested for COVID-19, Lyles said. The screening, expected to take about 14 days, will help determine the medical status of evacuees, give them all needed vaccinations for visa holders and offered mental health resources. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered at the camp.
Once evacuees arrive at Camp Atterbury and are processed, personnel at the site will determine where to house them, Lyles said.
All lodging facilities have heating, air conditioning and plumbing, Lyles said. Families or people arriving with others will likely stay together in a dorm-style unit. Those arriving alone will stay in open bay barracks for both males and females.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.