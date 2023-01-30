New K9 units at Edinbugh PD bring in large amount of meth during search warrant

EDINBURGH — The new Edinburgh police department K9s are receiving kudos from partners after helping to pull nearly 250 grams of meth off of the town’s streets.
During a search warrant execution – following a 4-month investigation – K9 Kiara and K9 Skye are credited with helping police locate 249 grams of methamphetamine and six pounds of marijuana.
Two men, ages 62 and 55, were arrested and face multiple felony charges.
