Endress+Hauser to expand, adding jobs and STEM opportunities in Greenwood

Courtesy of Endress+Hauser
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 02, 2023
GREENWOOD — Swiss company Endress + Hauser will soon be expanding their footprint in Greenwood with a $30 million proposed expansion.

The expansion is expected to bring new jobs to the county and will include creating the first net zero energy and net zero carbon buildings in Indiana.

Greenwood has long been the hub for U.S operations for Endress + Hauser, who is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering.

“Endress+Hauser has been a longstanding partner and contributor to the Greenwood community,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “This expansion will bring significant investment to the city and cement Greenwood as the center for U.S. strategic initiatives and continued growth for the family-owned company. I am hopeful it receives support from our Council and the broader community.”

The $34 million expansion plan will include construction of the Endress + Hauser Innovation Center and the George E. Booth Company headquarters on a 70-acre piece of land at U.S. 31 and Worthsville Road.

Approximately 3,000 square feet in the facility will be dedicated to a new Design and Innovation Studio for K-8 educators to utilize for field trips and extracurricular enrichment around STEM education. The Innovation Studio will include a smart classroom, maker space and outdoor STEM educational space.

Currently located in Indianapolis, George E. Booth Company serves as the exclusive sales representative for Endress+Hauser in Indiana and parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois. George E. Booth also provides sales and services for a variety of other process automation manufacturers. More than 190 people will work in the new building, including the Endress+Hauser project and solutions engineers, legal, and human resources departments, as well as George E. Booth’s executive team, sales department, administrative department, fabrication, and panel shop.

“We are thrilled to expand our roots and footprint in Greenwood, the community we have been a part of for more than 50 years,” said Todd Lucey, General Manager, Endress+Hauser USA. “Our continued investments showcase the commitment we have to Johnson County, our dedicated employees and valued customers. The City of Greenwood has been a wonderful partner and collaborator over the years, and we take pride in investing in areas and locations where our team members live, work and play.”

Along with the planned expansion, the city of Greenwood approved a 10-year, 50% tax abatement for the construction.

