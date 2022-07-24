Fundraisers honor, remember victims of Greenwood Park Mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS AND GREENWOOD — Hundreds of people visited two fundraisers Saturday to help the families of those killed in the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

Husband and wife Victor and Rosa Pineda were laid to rest Saturday.

They were remembered for the blessings they shared with family and friends.

Pedro worked in construction while Rosa, known as Rosie, was known as the favorite babysitter in the tight-knitted community of people from El Salvador who are now living in Indianapolis.

At a celebration of life, people came to the pulpit one at a time to express their love for the couple.

The Pinedas left the economic instability and violence of their home country, El Salvador, years ago to live in peace and quiet in Central Indiana. Their service ended with people stretching out their hands over the family with a prayer of peace to remember their “sonrisas” and “amor”: their smiles and love.

On the west side, the community attended a food fundraiser to support the Pinedas. “Pupusas," which are two tortillas filled with beans, pork and cheese, were served.

"Even though we may not speak the same language, we're here. We're all part of the same city," Courtney Hawk, who came to support the Pinedas, said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers and Mayor Joe Hogsett also stopped by.

"I want other men that are like me to be showing up in these spaces, to be able to support the communities that ultimately they are representing," Mike Raabe, who attended the fundraiser, said.

"It's beautiful to see all these people coming here to have a meal with us and try to help other families," Carlos Iraheta, who volunteered at the fundraiser, said.

In Greenwood, consignment store Abby's Closet organized a "Shop with a Cause" event to raise money for the Pinedas as well as Victor Gomez, who also died in the shooting.

Owner Abby Jackson was born and raised in Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High School.

"I just had [the shooting] really really heavy on my heart, as the whole community did ... I just could not stop thinking about it and I wanted to do something," Jackson said. "I'm overwhelmed with the outcome that this has brought."

100% of Saturday's profits are going to the victims' families, and several Greenwood businesses donated items for baskets that were raffled off.

"This community, I know it seems small to some people, but the hearts and the generosity — it's amazing," Jackson said. "I just can't even imagine what they're going through ... there are no words."

Jackson says more than $3,000 was raised, beating the original goal of $2,000.