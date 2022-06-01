Greenwood Park Mall Summer Concert Series lineup announced

GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Park Mall announced details of their annual Summer Concert Series on Wednesday.

Annually, the series features regional and local bands that vary from classic rock to party hits to country favorites.

This year's series is presented by Ray Skillman and kicks off on Thursday, June 2 with a performance by Bon Jovi tribute band Crush.

Concerts will continue on Thursday nights from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. through July 21.

The performances will take place near the Greenwood Park Mall outdoor fountain near Entrance 3.

Drinks are available for purchase from Payless Liquors for guests 21-plus. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for seating.

“We’re delighted to bring back this beloved community event to Greenwood Park Mall,” said Tiffani Adkins, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Greenwood Park Mall. “Our outdoor fountain is the perfect spot for a free public concert. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with these popular bands and surrounding businesses to provide a unique experience for our loyal shoppers and neighbors.”

The full list of shows: