Local lawmakers, leaders react to Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a shooter opened fire inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall killing at least three people.

The shooter was killed by an armed civilian, according to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.

Local lawmakers and leaders are reacting to what occurred.

I am monitoring the ongoing investigation in Greenwood, where Indiana State Police are assisting local authorities. Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come. Governor Eric Holcomb

People in America deserve the right to live a life free from the fear of gun violence while shopping or working at a mall.



I ache with the community impacted by yet another mass shooting which has taken the lives of innocent bystanders at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.



Rep. Maureen Bauer (IN - District 6)

Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded. Senator Todd Young (IN - R)

Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life. Senator Mike Braun (R - IN)

This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders. Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers

We are traumatizing a generation of children who don’t feel safe anywhere in America. Not at an Indianapolis mall or in their schools or at a concert or in their stores…



We don’t have to live like this. No one should ever die like this. Shannon Watts, Founder Moms Demand Action