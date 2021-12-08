Police still searching for hit and run driver in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Nearly a week after a 14-year-old Greenwood High School student was struck while crossing the street to board his bus, the community is pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in. I can’t imagine what the parents are going through right now. I have a 13-year-old little boy; I would be devastated. Just turn yourself in,” said Megan Bravard, who works down the street from where the crash happened.

On Dec. 2 around 7 a.m., a driver in a black 4-door sedan struck the boy as he crossed the street near East Main and Meridian Streets.

Police say the bus was stopped in the westbound lane with its cross arm out and flashing lights activated.

The student was taken to the hospital, but is okay.

“Turn yourself in. Just say 'Hey I messed up,' face your consequences,” said Robert Webb, who owns a tattoo shop on Main Street in Greenwood.

Both Webb and Bravard said they can't understand how someone could hit a child, and drive off.

“Slow down and make sure you are looking both ways before you are going anywhere near where there are bus stops,” said Bravard.

Webb said people drive recklessly on Main Street in Greenwood regularly, and added often times, they aren't paying attention.

“People drive up and down this road like crazy people all the time," he said.

Greenwood Police say they have surveillance footage of what they believe is the car that drove away, but add they will not release images until they are certain.

“You don’t want to get a false thing out there, and people looking for the wrong thing,” said Deputy Chief Jason Holtzleiter with the Greenwood Police Department.

The bus driver told police the stop arm of the bus was extended with its lights flashing when the boy and another student crossed traffic to board the bus. The driver also said the first child cleared the lane before the 14-year-old was hit by a driver, and noted they honked their horn to notify the driver before the crash. Police added the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

“Come forward, clear it up. Let’s get this solved and let’s help the kid get better,” said Deputy Chief Holtzleiter.

The boy told police he remembers crossing Main Street to get on the bus when he was hit. He added the next thing he remembered was waking up with people around him.

Police continue to review surveillance footage and say they are looking for a dark midsize 4-door sedan with front end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191. People can also anonymously make a report on the department's website.

