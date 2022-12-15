Police conducting death investigation in Bargersville after body found near pond

BARGERSVILLE — Police in Bargersville are currently investigating the death of a person who was found near a retention pond Thursday morning.

According to Bargersville police, a missing person search was being conducted near the pond when the body was located. Just before noon they department was notified of the body.

The person was found in the vicinity of the pond located in the 3100 block of State Road 135 and the circumstances are suspicious, according to police.

This is a developing story.