Juvenile stabbed by sibling on school grounds while waiting in car rider pick-up line

INDIANAPOLIS — An altercation between two school-aged siblings led to one of the juveniles being stabbed with a knife outside of an Indianapolis junior high school.

According to district officials, the incident occurred outside of school hours but on school grounds of Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center on the westside of Indianapolis.

Jeannine Templeman, chief communications officer for Wayne Township Schools, said one individual stabbed another with a knife while waiting in the car rider line. The minors involved were not students at the school.

Templeman said the staff enacted their school safety plan and no students or staff were in danger.

School police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to the scene and detained one individual.

“Emergency personnel provided medical attention and determined the injury to be non-life threatening,” Templeman said. “Student dismissal occurred on-time with no delay to students arriving home.”