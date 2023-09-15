Krystal Walton’s family hosts 5K walk in her honor, invites community to join

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday marks one year since the death of a mother who was shot and killed outside a daycare while dropping her children off.

Krystal Walton's father is hosting an event to remember her this weekend at Washington Park.

"Of course we love her," said Chris Walton.

Loving Krystal is something her father, Chris, and family will never stop doing.

"What a beautiful child, a beautiful young lady. She had that same smile as a baby," he said.

Sept. 16 marks one year since Krystal was killed.

Police say she was shot by the father of her son, Orlando Mitchell, while dropping her children off at daycare.

Court records show Krystal filed numerous domestic complaints against Mitchell.

He's also accused of strangling Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm to death during an escape from the jail in July.

"Everybody knows what we are seeking as far as this animal is concerned and we want the highest level of punishment," said Walton.

While the Walton's wait on the justice system, they invite the community to Washington Park on Saturday for the first 5k and day of remembrance for Krystal.

"We can bring family and friends in support of and honoring her name just to continue her legacy. We are going to have a nice segment called 'Remember When' so it will give whoever wants to a chance to say something about her. We'll have fun games, music, food, a wonderful race," said Walton.

Chris also wants Krystal's legacy to represent her dedication to her children, her fight against domestic violence and love.

"I want them to remember her. Her smile, her strength. I want them to remember what she went through to get to where she was when she left the earth here. I want them to remember her smile most of all," said Walton.

Chris also credits the children's grandmother for taking care of them.

"I want to praise her for all the hard work she is doing. She's caring a heavy load with a heavy heart so she almost gets double credit for that," said Walton.

The "Running Away from Domestic Abuse" event honoring Krystal Walton is at Washington Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's free and open to the community.

