Lafayette Police find body near truck of shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE — Police are investigating after the body of a deceased man was found in Lafayette on Friday.

Lafayette Police said a body was found in the area of 7000 East/Country Road 900 South in Lafayette at around 11 a.m.

Star City News, the ABC affiliate in Lafayette, is reporting the body was found near the truck of 37-year-old Adam Joseph McDaniel, a person of interest in a shooting and child abduction case.

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The Tippecanoe County Coroner will release the identity of the man after the autopsy.

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