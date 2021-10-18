Law enforcement expert discusses the usefulness of body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, multiple investigations are underway involving an IMPD Police Sergeant accused of using excessive force.

Eric Huxley has been charged with two felonies. The FBI is looking into his arrest on Sept. 24 on Monument Circle.

Video shows Sgt. Huxley allegedly kicking a man in the face, then saying it was an accident.

Huxley has been suspended without pay.

Without body camera video, there's a chance this incident never would have come to the attention of IMPD officials.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the benefits of body-worn cameras and how they make a difference in cases like this.