Lawrence Central teens start club to change stigma around mental health

LAWRENCE — The struggle with mental health among Indiana teens has reached alarming levels, prompting a proactive community response from the teens themselves.

According to the Indiana Youth Institute, a staggering 14% of students in the state seriously considered suicide in 2024. This comes as nearly 60% of Indiana parents report difficulties in finding adequate mental health care for their children.

“It’s a really hard time to be a teen,” said Julia Duke, club sponsor of Bring Change 2 Mind at Lawrence Central High School, which aims to support students grappling with mental health challenges.

In an effort to create a safe space for students, the Bring Change 2 Mind club dedicates its meetings to fostering community and dialogue around mental health.

Club president Ariana Boyd emphasized their mission.

“We try to help teens battle depression, anxiety, or challenges they feel like they can't overcome by themselves," she explained.

The club’s activities include art projects and journaling exercises designed to gradually build trust and comfort among members.

“We’ll spend time creating this safe environment over weeks until they feel comfortable to talk about their mental health,” Duke added.

WATCH | Adults learn to spot signs of suicidal tendencies in loved ones

Student Aaron Cofer added that the club’s efforts aim to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health.

“It brings the mental health stigma to light, allowing people to see how important it truly is,” he said.

The club meets every few weeks, but on Wednesday, they took their efforts a step further by collaborating with the Indy Fuel hockey team.

This event was designed to attract a wider audience and raise awareness about the mental health challenges faced by teenagers and young professional athletes.

Aaron said the challenges kids face today are much different from that of their parents.

“It’s not comfortable because everything has been changing faster for us as kids," he explained.

Duke reiterated the dual message of the event.

“You can still be sick and not physically see it. We’re hoping to just raise awareness and end the stigma about talking about mental health,” she said.

If you are a loved one is struggling with mental health, local resources are available. You can find them by calling the Indiana Crisis line at 9-8-8 or visiting their website.