How to save a life: Adults learn to spot signs of suicidal tendencies in loved ones

GREENWOOD — More than 1,000 Hoosiers have died by suicide every year since 2016, according to Indiana Suicide Prevention. A class at Franciscan Health hopes to prevent more deaths by starting hard conversations about self-harm.

The Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST, teaches regular people how to recognize when someone is at risk of hurting themselves.

Tina Hoffman leads the training and said it is more important than ever to break the silence surrounding suicide.

"In the State of Indiana, the second-leading cause of death is suicide for ages 10 to 25. The more times we ask about suicide, it lowers anxiety, it lowers that fear, and it opens up the opportunity to have conversations," Hoffman said.

The people at Thursday's class in Greenwood specifically sought out the training. Hoffman said their willingness to learn is already a sign of progress.

"No one just wanders into a suicide prevention class," Hoffman said. "People come in that door because they're worried about their loved one. They're worried about someone else's loved one. They want to do better in their church. They recognize that somehow the ripple effect of suicide has come into their house."

Hoffman is willing to take her two-day course to any organization that e-mails her because of the lives it could possibly save.

"We're breaking down barriers and taking away stigma by getting people comfortable enough to say, 'I see that you're hurting,'" Hoffman said.

If you or a loved one has thoughts of suicide or self-harm, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

If you are interested in the ASIST training, e-mail Hoffman at tina.hoffmann@franciscanalliance.org.