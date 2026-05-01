LEAP water discharge won't happen inside Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Lebanon Utilities said Eagle Creek Park is no longer being considered as a discharge location for treated wastewater from the LEAP industrial site in Lebanon.

In a press release sent on Friday, Lebanon Utilities wrote, "The options for the final discharge location for the Treated Water Effluent Line are still being evaluated and have not been finalized, but the discharge location will not occur within the limits of Eagle Creek Park."

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WRTV previously reported Citizens Energy and Lebanon Utilities was surveying areas for a pipeline for the Citizens Energy and Lebanon Utilities Water Supply program. The pipeline would pull water from Eagle Creek and then pump the treated wastewater from the LEAP industrial site in Lebanon back into the Eagle Creek Reservoir.

Neighbors of Eagle Creek and members from Indianapolis City-County Council raised concerns over the proposed pipeline, including the environmental impact and the lack of transparency with the project.

WRTV

Citizens Energy also released a statement on Friday, supporting Lebanon Utilities' decision for a new discharge location.

"We are supportive of this direction and will remain actively engaged as Lebanon Utilities assesses viable alternatives and works with the relevant regulatory agencies and the public to secure the necessary approvals," Citizens Energy said in the statement.

Indianapolis City-County Council leadership said they are encouraged by the continued dialog on the project, and will remain engaged as alternative locations are evaluated.

"Eagle Creek is a vital and cherished asset for out city, and it's protection must remain a top priority. Protecting the long-term health of Eagle Creek Reservoir and the surrounding park is critical. This resource is essential to our city, both as a drinking water source and as a treasured public space for residents," City-County Council leaders said in a joint statement.

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