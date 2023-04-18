Lingering fear from residents after evacuation order lifted in Richmond

RICHMOND — Questions of air quality are in play for Richmond residents who are concerned about breathing the air.

This comes ones week after the plastics recycling center caught fire.

Residents fears are valid, the EPA has previously detected hydrogen cyanide, benzene, chlorine, carbon monoxide, and particulates in the air.

"That's in the back of my mind all the time," Richmond resident, Wendy Snyder said.

Life is pretty much back to normal for the folks who were forced to evacuate.

The evacuation came after officials said the smoke was too toxic for residents to breath.

The evacuation wreaked havoc for around 1500 residents who lived in the half mile radius around the facility.

WRTV The fire is still smoldering and yellow tape still surrounds the facility.

"Yeah we were forced out," Richmond resident Shayne Bennett said. "It does put you out of work, you know I had to sit at home for a few days while the fire went down."

The evacuation order has been lifted. Health officials gave the all clear over the weekend.

"I am glad to be back," Snyder said.

Even though residents have been given the all clear, there is still a lingering feeling of uneasiness for the people who live there.

"Is it safe? I don't know. What's secretly lingering still, that's what I am worried about," Snyder said. "it's going to be a long time before anybody's concerns are stopped."

WRTV Photos show the destroyed plastic facility after the fire.

Wendy Snyder's husband Terry Snyder said he can see the soot on his home and yard.

"Take a white paper towel, you go out there in your back yard because it's damp. That paper towel is black because of all the stuff on my grass," He said.

The most recent EPA data shows there are no contaminants of concern detected.

There are still delays for those trying to get back to their normal lives.

"Can't mow our yards yet or anything. The grass is getting high," Bennett said.

Residents are still ordered not to mow their yard or to pickup debris because it can contain asbestos.

"I'm scared. I really am," Snyder said.

Students returned to school Tuesday for the first time since the fire.

Firefighters say the site of the plastics recycling plant is still an active scene, because it's still smoldering.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.