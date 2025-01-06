Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Winter Storm continues Monday morning, brings traffic delays, school closures

INDIANAPOLIS—A Winter Storm Warning continues for much of Central Indiana until 7 p.m. Monday, leading to a lengthy list of school and business closures and traffic delays.

Officials have warned the public to stay off the roads unless you need to get out.

A list of closures and delays can be found here.

Here are more tips for staying safe: What you need to know as a major winter storm heads to Indiana

Monday Updates

7:56 a.m. Many Indiana Counties remain under a travel WARNING advisory. As a reminder, warning means individuals are advised to refrain from ALL travel. Other counties, like Marion, are under a travel WATCH advisory, which means travel should be restricted to only when necessary, like going to and from work. Here's a map of the current travel advisories.

7:33 a.m. - Indianapolis International Airport says the snow is causing flight disruptions. Check with your airline for your flight status.

7 a.m. - NWS Indianapolis gives an official snowfall update.

6:08 a.m. — Hancock County Update: Dispatch says most calls have been for slide-offs this morning. The county got more snow overnight but roads are passable.

5:54 a.m. — The National Weather service says areas south of I-70 will see an additional 1-3 inches of snow until it ends early this afternoon.

5:50 a.m.- WRTV's Lauren Schwentker gives an update on the snow plows progress on the roads. She says downtown Indy roads are still covered and slick with mounds of snow at turn lanes. On I-70, there's slide offs, crashes and people with their flashers on.

5:30 a.m. - According to Sgt. John Perrine, as of 5:30 a.m. Indiana State Police have responded to 113 crashes and 43 slide offs since noon yesterday.

5:25 a.m. - Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt has an update on road conditions in Johnson County

