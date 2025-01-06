LIVE BLOG | Winter Storm continues Monday morning, brings traffic delays, school closures

INDIANAPOLIS—A Winter Storm Warning continues for much of Central Indiana until 7 p.m. Monday, leading to a lengthy list of school and business closures and traffic delays.

Officials have warned the public to stay off the roads unless you need to get out.

A list of closures and delays can be found here.

Here are more tips for staying safe: What you need to know as a major winter storm heads to Indiana

Monday Updates

7:56 a.m. Many Indiana Counties remain under a travel WARNING advisory. As a reminder, warning means individuals are advised to refrain from ALL travel. Other counties, like Marion, are under a travel WATCH advisory, which means travel should be restricted to only when necessary, like going to and from work. Here's a map of the current travel advisories.

7:33 a.m. - Indianapolis International Airport says the snow is causing flight disruptions. Check with your airline for your flight status.

This winter wonderland is causing lots of flight disruptions, but our terminal and runways are open. Check with your airline for your flight status and allow extra travel time to arrive at the airport. https://t.co/1Fyql7h4lO — Indianapolis International Airport (IND) (@INDairport) January 6, 2025

7 a.m. - NWS Indianapolis gives an official snowfall update.

SNOWFALL UPDATE: The official snowfall at NWS Indianapolis at 7 am is 6.5". #INwx #indy #snOMG — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 6, 2025

6:08 a.m. — Hancock County Update: Dispatch says most calls have been for slide-offs this morning. The county got more snow overnight but roads are passable.

Hancock County Morning Update ❄️



Additional 5 inches accumulation overnight in Greenfield. County roads are covered, but passible. Most calls this morning are slide offs - be sure to slow down 💥🚗@WIBCTraffic @FOX59 @wrtv @WISHNews8 @WTHRcom @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/lLK3zDiTDg — Hancock County 911 (@HancockIN911) January 6, 2025

5:54 a.m. — The National Weather service says areas south of I-70 will see an additional 1-3 inches of snow until it ends early this afternoon.

Areas south of I-70 will see an additional 1-3 inches of snow until it ends early this afternoon from NW-SE. Wind gusts to 40 mph from the NE will cause considerable blowing and drifting. Bring extra clothes and a winter kit if you venture out. #INwx #nwsind pic.twitter.com/unooTmsieF — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 6, 2025

5:50 a.m.- WRTV's Lauren Schwentker gives an update on the snow plows progress on the roads. She says downtown Indy roads are still covered and slick with mounds of snow at turn lanes. On I-70, there's slide offs, crashes and people with their flashers on.

The snow plows are out in the metro area!



We are seeing slide offs, crashes and people with their flashers on I-70 westbound.



Downtown roads are snow covered and slick with mounds of snow at turn lanes.



Tune in to Good Morning Indiana as we continue to monitor. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/jo874E0sHB — Lauren Schwentker (@LaurenWRTV) January 6, 2025

5:30 a.m. - According to Sgt. John Perrine, as of 5:30 a.m. Indiana State Police have responded to 113 crashes and 43 slide offs since noon yesterday.

Please give yourself plenty of extra time if you must get out



Troopers in the Indianapolis District have responded to 113 crashes and 43 slide offs since noon yesterday



We expect roads to be hazardous through the morning rush hour



Please be patient and drive slow pic.twitter.com/Wl33dVE9tm — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 6, 2025

5:25 a.m. - Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt has an update on road conditions in Johnson County