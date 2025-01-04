What you need to know as a major winter storm heads to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are preparing for what could be Indiana’s biggest and most impactful winter storms in years. WRTV has a list of information you might find helpful.

According to WRTV’s Storm Team Meteorologists, Sunday morning through Monday afternoon will be the brunt of the storm with some areas potentially seeing up to 10” of snow.

READ MORE: Winter Storm Warning for most of the area Sunday and Monday

Local city officials provided an update Saturday ahead of the storm. Watch the video below to see the full press conference held by Mayor Hogsett, Indy DPW, and NWS.

Snow storm presser for web

The city asks residents to limit travel during the heaviest part of the storm, currently forecasted to occur overnight on Sunday.

Those who must travel on roads are urged to drive with caution. Drivers are reminded to:



Leave home with plenty of time to safely reach your destination.

Allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles.

Keep at least three car lengths distance between your vehicle and Snow Force trucks.

Have blankets, a small shovel, and a charged cell phone on hand in case of incidents while traveling.



IMPD officers will be working but ask anyone involved in a crash that only involves property damage and no injuries to exchange insurance information and go on their way.

Residents should contact the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622 for trees blocking roadways or if traffic lights have lost power.

This winter storm also has the potential for strong winds that may cause power outages. If a power outage occurs, call AES Indiana immediately at 317-261-8111.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is reminding residents not to use ovens or stove tops to heat their homes. Remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from clothing, furniture and curtains.

Animals should be brought inside when temperatures are at or below 20 degrees or if a wind chill advisory has been issued. To report animals that have been left outside during the storm, click here.

Anyone who needs shelter should call the Mayor’s Action Center. To view a map showing shelters and warming centers, click here.

For more information on winter weather safety, view the links below:

