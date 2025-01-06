Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Plainfield firefighters rescue two from frigid pond

pfd pond rescue.jpeg
plainfield fire
pfd pond rescue.jpeg
thumbnail_image0 (1).jpg
CAR IN POND PLAINFIELD.jpeg
Posted

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield firefighters responded to a chilly emergency when they rescued two individuals from a pond off Rockingham Way and 350 S Monday morning.

The brave team entered the icy water despite hazardous conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm impacting Central Indiana.

Fortunately, everyone is safe, even as Marion County remains under a travel advisory and road crews work diligently to clear the streets.

thumbnail_image0 (1).jpg

MORE WINTER STORM UPDATES: LIVE BLOG | Winter Storm continues Monday, brings traffic delays and closures

WINTER STORM PHOTO GALLERY: Frozen in Time: The Impact of a Snowstorm in Central Indiana

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.