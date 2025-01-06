Plainfield firefighters rescue two from frigid pond

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield firefighters responded to a chilly emergency when they rescued two individuals from a pond off Rockingham Way and 350 S Monday morning.

The brave team entered the icy water despite hazardous conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm impacting Central Indiana.

Fortunately, everyone is safe, even as Marion County remains under a travel advisory and road crews work diligently to clear the streets.

Plainfield Fire

