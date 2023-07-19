Live Nation announces the return of '4 tickets for $80 All-In' deal for Summer concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation has announced the return of 'Summer’s Live', giving music fans the opportunity to purchase '4 tickets for $80 All-In' for more than 70 shows across central Indiana this Summer.

The program, which runs for two weeks between July 19 and August 11, provides concert-goers access a large variety of genres, and to some of the biggest names in music, including Sam Hunt, Disturbed, Bret Michaels, Jason Mraz, Jodeci with SWV, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Michelle Wolf and more.

As stated in the release, this program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the continuation of an epic summer concert season.

Participating Live Nation shows include select concerts at Ruoff Music Center, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, and other venues across Indiana. Additional artists set to participate include 50 Cent, Zac Brown Band, Queens of the Stone Age, Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R., Kevin Gates, Rick Springfield, Clutch with Dinosaur Jr, Jake Owen and so many more, only with Summer’s Live!

The limited-time ticket offer for the 4 tickets for $80.00 pricing begins today, July 19, at www.LiveNation.com/SummersLive. The promotion includes 4 tickets for $80 all-in plus taxes where applicable. Offer ends Tuesday, August 1st at 11:59pm or while supplies for each show last.

Fans can visit LiveNation.com/SummersLive starting today to see the full list of participating events. Once you select the event you are interested in, look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it will automatically add one 4-pack of tickets to your cart. Once you cart the tickets, and proceed to checkout, the price will automatically populate as $80. Taxes will be added where applicable.