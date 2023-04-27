Watch Now
Longtime WRTV journalist Barbara Boyd turns 94

Posted at 5:30 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 05:30:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Trailblazing journalist Barbara Boyd turns 94 today. The Evanston, IL native joined WRTV as a consumer reporter in February 1969.

Boyd was Indiana's first African American woman broadcast journalist and among the first women to anchor a newscast. Boyd’s career with WRTV spanned 25 years between 1969 and 1994.

Boyd earned numerous awards during her career at WRTV and continued to earn recognition long after retiring.

WRTV’s Marc Mullins had a one-on-one conversation with Boyd earlier this year. The pair discussed her legacy and the role she played in Indiana’s Black history.

WRTV hopes Barbara has a great day, and stays on top of the world!

