Lucas Oil Stadium starts transition into dirt motorcycle racing track

AMA Supercross Championship will race on Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium may be best known as the home of the Colts, but it is hosting a different kind of horsepower this weekend.

The stadium has been transformed for football, basketball, concerts, and swimming in the past year. It is now filled with dirt in preparation for the AMA Supercross Championship on March 8.

"I believe there's up to 400 loads that come in, so it's quite a bit of dirt," said Supercross tour manager Bryana Marcott.

It will take three days to shape the mounds of dirt into a motorcycle racing track. Both the haulers who deliver the soil and the dirt itself are local.

"I always like knowing that the dirt comes from right here from Indianapolis," Marcott said. "We don't travel with the dirt, we like to use the dirt that's right here, which is a huge factor for the racers."

Once Supercross is over, the dirt will be reused for Monster Jam next weekend.

The race is an annual tradition in Lucas Oil Stadium and Marcott says they plan to keep coming back.

"Every time we come to Indianapolis, the crowd is so loud," Marcott said. "I had the privilege to be here and I'm pretty sure we filled up this entire stadium."

The Supercross race starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a qualifying race happening at 1 p.m. on the same day.

