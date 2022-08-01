Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show

Ind. — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County.

WRTV Investigates found that Boards was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2000 or 2001 and didn't keep up with his medicines.

In 2001, Boards was convicted of Unlawful Firearm Possession by [a] Serious Felon and Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug charges in Howard County.

WRTV reported in 2006 that Boards, age 26 at the time, was charged with attempted murder and other charges after leading Indianapolis Metro Police on a chase and firing on three officers.

Boards crashed on the Kessler bridge over I-65 in 2006, and police said they used a Taser to subdue him when he fought with officers.

Investigators said in 2006 they found weapons in his vehicle including a pistol and loaded a-k 47 with 97 live rounds.

Boards was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Marion County in 2007 in connection to that case. In 2008, the Court of Appeals rejected a request to overturn his conviction.

WRTV Investigates contacted the Indiana Department of Correction on Sunday to find out exactly how much time Boards spent behind bars on these charges, and we are still waiting to hear back.

TIMELINE:

2007- MARION COUNTY- (2006 incident involving IMPD)

Criminal Recklessness

Unlawful Firearm Possession by a Serious Felon

Resisting Law Enforcement

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Firearm within 1 mile of School Property Without a License

2001- HOWARD COUNTY

Unlawful Firearm Possession by Serious Felon

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

1999- GRANT COUNTY

Battery



Boards faces preliminary charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement in connection to

Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said his office planned to file formal charges against Boards on Monday.

"After reviewing all of the evidence and discussion with the family and all those involved, we will make a determination as to whether we seek the death penalty," Hanna said.

Boards is currently in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.