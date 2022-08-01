Everything we know about fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD — On Sunday, Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty.

Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

According to court records, Shahnavaz transmitted over the radio that he had pulled over a white Buick Lacrosse. Shortly afterward, Shahnavaz said over his radio that the driver "had a gun". It was his last radio transmission.

Shahnavaz was killed by the driver of the vehicle, who was arrested and has been charged with numerous counts.

The Fishers High School Graduate

Shahnavaz was a 2016 graduate of Fishers High School.

As a student, Shahnavaz shined as a talented musician on the drumline. He was also a member of the Tigers wrestling team.

According to the school district, Shahnavaz is remembered within the halls of the school as a friendly, easy-going and caring personality.

Shahnavaz path to serving began during his senior year when he began taking specialized classes with a curriculum surrounding a future in law enforcement.

The United States Army Veteran

Immediately following his graduation from Fishers High School, Noah entered the U.S. Army.

For five years, Shahnavaz served, where he attained his air assault badge and the rank of sergeant.

“His dream was to serve others and we are proud of what he accomplished in such a short time,” Fishers High School Principal Jason Urban said. “The entire FHS Tiger family grieves this tragic loss of such a promising young man full of talent and potential.”

The Elwood Police Officer

After exiting the Army, Shahnavaz joined the Elwood Police Department in August 2021.

He joined the department after completing training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He graduated from the program in April 2022.

Elwood Mayor Todd Jones shared his appreciation for the sacrifices made by Shahnavaz.

"Noah proudly wore the Elwood Police Department uniform, serving the citizens of Elwood. He was part of our city family. A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career that he had ahead of him," Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. "On behalf of myself, my family and a most grateful city, I'm asking you to keep Noah's family, Noah's friends, the Elwood Police Department and our city in your thoughts and prayers as we attempt to navigate through this tragic time."

The family man

Noah is survived by two siblings and his parents. His mother is currently an elementary teacher for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

This story will be updated as we continue to learn about Shahnavaz's life and work.