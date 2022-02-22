Pendleton company holding prom dress giveaway

PENDLETON — For the second year, a Pendleton mortgage company is hoping to help make prom special for local students.

GVC Mortgage is hosting a prom dress giveaway on March 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at their corporate office, located at 600 Corporation Dr Ste 200, Pendleton, IN 46064.

250 dresses from Macy's and David's Bridal are available for students to choose from.

"We have calls coming in for these girls wanting dresses. I've had moms cry on the phone scheduling appointments just because they were so financially strapped. It's just kind of amazing that the company could do something like this for them," Misty Stanley, one of the event organizers said.

Stylists and alterations will be at the event to set up prom day appointments. Everything is free and open to Madison County students.

Registration is required. To reserve a time slot, call Stanley at 765-602-1814 or email mstanley@gvcmortgage.com.

Prom dress donations are also being accepted until March 2.