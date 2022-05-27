'There is nothing in Anderson': Lack of affordable housing impacting residents

ANDERSON — The lack of affordable housing is a problem affecting thousands of people across central Indiana.

This week has shown us the waiting list for the Indianapolis Housing Authority has 8,000 people. On average, those waiting for help are waiting for 3 to 5 years.

There are at least 1,500 people experiencing homelessness and waiting for housing in Marion County.

Dozens of people who live in Anderson say they're desperately trying to find a place to live but can't.

The Anderson Housing Authority says there just isn't enough affordable housing to keep up with demand.

"We have approximately 100 people on the streets right now looking for a place to live," CEO Kimberly Townsend said.

Finding an affordable home in Anderson isn't easy for many.

Townsend said rising rent costs and lack of availability are leading to more people being homeless even if they're on Section 8.

"Housing is ridiculous right now. It's hard even getting anybody to get back to you," Samantha Bennett said.

Bennett, a single mother of two, is just one of the hundreds facing this problem.

She says she's been searching since November 2021 for a place her children can finally call home.

"Been awhile now. Me and the kids have been back and forth between a really good friend's house and mom's. It's definitely been rough," Bennett said.

Yolanda Wilkins is on a disability. She said her fixed income has made her housing hunt nearly impossible.

"I've looked at over at least 120 applications with money all together I've spent close to $800," Wilkins said.

For 2021 through 2022, the Anderson Housing Authority received around $8 million for 1,371 housing vouchers, which is money that will help towards rent.

The waiting list opened in August 2021. Townsend said it was full within two hours.

In April, 800 were on the list.

As of today, around 500 people are still waiting for the agency's help. Townsend said they've hired two more employees to help drastically cut down on the number of residents needing its assistance.

"We are full. Our properties are full right now," Townsend said "(We are) Very proud of it but also know that we need more help, more participation."

Townsend said a lack of landlords accepting Section 8 is playing a major role in Anderson's housing crisis.

That crisis is also causing people to lose their assistance from the housing agency.

Per federal regulations, the housing authority says it can only allow up to 120 days for a person to find a suitable home, once it's been approved for Section 8.

If a place isn't found the voucher is taken away. Once you lose your voucher, you have to wait for the waiting list to open back up and re-apply.

Townsend says it's a problem that isn't in their control. The 120 days is a mandatory extension deadline.

Reapplying is a process that can months to years depending on when the list opens back up.

It's a dire situation Christina Choate is in. She said her rental home failed HUD inspection.

"They told me I have 30 days to find a place or I lose my voucher," Choate said. "Now, there's no housing in Anderson, so I lose my HUD and become homeless at the same time."

The Anderson Housing Authority and people who need an affordable place to live in Anderson just want landlords to step up and open their doors to those who may otherwise go without.

"Something needs to be done in Anderson," Choate said.

"We are pushing for more participation for property owners in our community to allow us to come on our program as a partner," Townsend said.

The Anderson Housing Authority says it plans to re-open its section 8 waiting list within the next 60 days.

To speed up the process after approval, the agency said to make sure it has all of your correct contact information.