Mail carriers in the Indianapolis area protest potential privatization

FISHERS — In a display of solidarity that braved freezing rain, residents joined union members at a Fishers post office to rally against the potential privatization of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The event underscored a growing concern among postal workers and community supporters about the implications of privatization on service quality and community connectivity.

Josh Armacost, a local representative from the National Association of Letter Carriers, emphasized the importance of maintaining public ownership.

"Whether you're in a big city or out in a rural community, we serve everybody, every day, for the same price,” he explained. “We're against any privatization. It’s not good for the community. The public wants the postal service. The public is on the side of a non-privatized postal service.”

Among the passionate voices was Jody Prince, an association member, who spoke about the potential impact of privatization on service efficacy.

“I want our union to stay alive,” he said. “I don't believe in privatizing. We lose out on service. We lose out on our team and our family. We do everyday service for people. If you take that away and privatize us, we become less effective as a unit.”

Fishers resident Ross Reinhart brought his children to the protest to show their support.

“I think it’s a great example of the kind of work that we can do collectively in our government," he said. “If it's privatized, the goal becomes money and not the mission of the post office to reach everybody. I want to come out and support my local unionized mail carriers and their message.”

While there have been no formal proposals regarding changes to the USPS, discussions surrounding privatization gained traction after President-elect Donald Trump suggested in December that he wasn't against the idea. The comment has catalyzed local efforts to mobilize community support for the postal service.

Armacost hopes neighbors recognize the stakes involved.

“Any problems with the postal service — it's not the employees, it's not the people in the postal offices. We want to serve the people,” he said.

The rally reflected a collective understanding that unity is essential in advocating for public services. Reinhart captured this sentiment perfectly: “People can have greater strength when they come together and support each other. It's important to me to come out here and support them.”

More information on the efforts of the National Association of Letter Carriers can be found on their website.