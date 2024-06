PENDLETON — The man accused of killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton in 2022 has died.

According to Indiana State Police, Phillip Lee was found unresponsive at 12:46 a.m. at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Lee was charged with shooting and killing 28-year-old officerSeara Burton during a traffic stop.

Provided Seara Burton

Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending, although no foul play is suspected, according to Indiana State Police.