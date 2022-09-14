Man accused of shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton extradited to Indiana

MIAMI COUNTY — The man accused of critically injuring Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been extradited back to Indiana from an Ohio jail, an Indiana Department of Corrections spokesperson says.

Phillip Lee, 47, was taken to Miami Correctional Facility Tuesday from the Montgomery County Jail in Ohio, where he was taken after being released from a Dayton hospital.

Lee was booked into Montgomery County Jail on Sept. 10, jail records showed.

An IDOC spokesperson tells WRTV Lee is being held on a parole violation, for which he can be held until June 6, 2023. He's scheduled to appear before a jury later this year.

Lee has entered a preliminary not guilty plea on three charges of attempted murder — one for each officer he's accused of shooting at on Aug. 10 during an attempted traffic stop.

Court documents allege that when Lee shot at Richmond officers, he only shot Burton but narrowly avoided striking a second officer in the head.

He also struck a third officer's police vehicle when he shot at them from 20-25 feet away, documents allege.

The Richmond Police Department said Tuesday that Burton still remained in hospice care after she was removed from life support late last month.

Lee is scheduled for a pre-trial conference Oct. 3, followed by a jury trial Nov. 1 at Wayne Superior Court.